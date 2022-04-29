Santa Maria high schools to perform Grease

Students from Righetti High School, Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria High School will be performing the musical, Grease.

The first show is Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The show will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at Pioneer Valley High School.

Seats will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis.

A vintage car show will be taking place before the show from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Not only is it an honor for us, here, to share an amazing story of friendship, and love, and fun, I think it’s amazing that people get to come and share the gift of live theater with us and feel it again, get back in the groove. I feel this story could help a lot of people,” said Makai Copado, who will play Danny Zuko.

The show will run through May 7.

Tickets can be bought at this website.

