Santa Maria high schools to perform Grease

Rehearsal of Grease
Posted at 9:27 PM, Apr 28, 2022
Students from Righetti High School, Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria High School will be performing the musical, Grease.

The first show is Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The show will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at Pioneer Valley High School.

Seats will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis.

A vintage car show will be taking place before the show from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Not only is it an honor for us, here, to share an amazing story of friendship, and love, and fun, I think it’s amazing that people get to come and share the gift of live theater with us and feel it again, get back in the groove. I feel this story could help a lot of people,” said Makai Copado, who will play Danny Zuko.

The show will run through May 7.

Tickets can be bought at this website.

