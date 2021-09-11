Santa Maria High's JV football coach passes away

Santa Maria High’s JV football coach has passed away.

Officials with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District say they were notified Friday that Francisco “Frank” Villa Torres died at a local hospital.

Further details related to his death were not released.

The district says the JV team was notified together and counseling services have been made available to teachers, students and staff.

“To say that Frank will be missed is an understatement as he was known and admired by many of our students as well as our staff,’’ said Saint Principal Steve Campbell in a press release.

Villa graduated from Santa Maria High in 2015 and played on the offensive/defensive line.

