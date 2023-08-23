Santa Maria home destroyed in explosion

Multiple homes in a Santa Maria neighborhood were damaged in an explosion on Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Estes Dr. and Jackie Ln.

A KSBY News crew at the scene says at least one home appears to be completely destroyed, while neighboring homes sustained broken windows and debris is strewn across the neighborhood.

Fire officials at the scene say the explosion appears to be the result of a gas leak.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured in the blast.

