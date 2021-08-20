Santa Maria Hometown Heroes application open

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department is accepting honorees for its Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

To be eligible, a candidate must be actively serving in the military, a military veteran, a first responder or an essential worker.

The program was created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria residents who had served or are serving in the military, but organizers say the pandemic put a spotlight on those helping in the fight against COVID-19.

Commemoration of the recipients will include a banner along a prominent city street and a presentation at a city council meeting.

The application deadline is on Sept. 1st.

More information can be found at the Recreation and Parks Department website.

