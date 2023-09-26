Santa Maria hospital to host Car Seat Safety Check event

For those who might have missed National Child Passenger Safety Week (September 17-23), now is a great time to ensure your child’s car seat fits properly.

Reports by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claim around 46 percent of all car seats are misused.

In order to help parents and caretakers have properly installed child seats in their vehicles, Marian Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free child seat safety check event this Saturday, September 30.

The event reminds drivers that California law requires all children under two years of age to ride in rear-facing child safety seats unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall.

Child safety seat experts will be present at the event inspecting individual seats and demonstrating proper installation.

The vehicle and car seat must be present to be checked and it is recommended that the child is present, though not required.

The location of the event will be on the hospital's campus at 1400 East Church Street in Santa Maria and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.