Santa Maria hosting small business webinar on Wednesday

Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 08, 2022
The city of Santa Maria, in partnership with State Controller Betty T. Yee, is hosting a small business webinar on Wednesday.

The free webinar is for small businesses to learn about the federal, state and local programs available to them.

It is from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

The following agencies will be on hand to answer questions:

  • City of Santa Maria
  • Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce
  • State Franchise Tax Board
  • California Department of General Services
  • California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
  • California Office of the Small Business Advocate
  • U.S. Small Business Administration

Items that will be discussed include programs, grants, loans, and contracting opportunities.

You can register for the webinar at this website.

