Santa Maria hosting small business webinar on Wednesday

The city of Santa Maria, in partnership with State Controller Betty T. Yee, is hosting a small business webinar on Wednesday.
The free webinar is for small businesses to learn about the federal, state and local programs available to them.
It is from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Zoom.
The following agencies will be on hand to answer questions:
- City of Santa Maria
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce
- State Franchise Tax Board
- California Department of General Services
- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- California Office of the Small Business Advocate
- U.S. Small Business Administration
Items that will be discussed include programs, grants, loans, and contracting opportunities.
You can register for the webinar at this website.