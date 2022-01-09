Santa Maria hosting small business webinar on Wednesday

The city of Santa Maria, in partnership with State Controller Betty T. Yee, is hosting a small business webinar on Wednesday.

The free webinar is for small businesses to learn about the federal, state and local programs available to them.

It is from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

The following agencies will be on hand to answer questions:

City of Santa Maria

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce

State Franchise Tax Board

California Department of General Services

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

California Office of the Small Business Advocate

U.S. Small Business Administration

Items that will be discussed include programs, grants, loans, and contracting opportunities.

You can register for the webinar at this website.

