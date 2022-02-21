Santa Maria hosts teen event at Boomers

The city of Santa Maria is hosting a free event for teens at Boomers on Monday.

The event takes place from 2:30-6:30 p.m., with teens in grades 7-12 invited to participate.

Lunch will be provided to all teens who attend.

Pre-registration is required, and potential participants can sign up at the city of Santa Maria website.

The event is part of the Santa Maria mayor’s task force on youth safety’s “Something Fun” series.

The program coordinates free activities for teens at local businesses, with the mission of preventing violence through safe and healthy programming.

Some participants in the event can receive a free 31-day Santa Maria Regional Transit bus pass.

Recipients of financial assistance programs, including students that receive free or reduce lunch are eligible for the free bus passes.

The free passes can be picked up at the city’s Recreation and Parks Department Administrative office. A parent must be present to apply for the pass.