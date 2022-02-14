Santa Maria hosts Valentine's Day dance

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department and the Santa Maria Valley Senior Club held a Valentine's Day dance for local seniors on Sunday.

The dance was from 1:30-4:00 at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center

Adults 50 years and older were invited to participate in the dance. No membership was needed to attend the dance.

The Riptide Big Band supplied the music for the dancers.

“I was surprised with the turnout today, we have the Olympics going on, we have the Super Bowl going on, and these guys still came to watch us and to dance, so it’s great, “said Judy Lindquist, the Riptide Big Band music director.

The organizations will be hosting a Saint Patrick's Day dance on Sunday, March 13th.