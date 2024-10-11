Watch Now
Santa Maria invites locals to the final screening of Movies in the Park series

Santa Maria is having its final screening for its Movies in the Park series with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

The movie will be shown at Robert Acquistapace Park, located at the corner of Sonya Lane and Western Avenue.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The movie is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m.

The Movies in the Park series is a part of the city's "Smart City, Safe City initiative. The city's council hopes events like these will create spaces for social engagement and promote recreational opportunities for families.

