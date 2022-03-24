Santa Maria is reopening a community center gym for open use

City of Santa Maria residents are welcome to use the gym at Minami Community Center.

Youth are able to go for free and play non competitive sports like basketball, futsal, pickleball, and spike ball.

Adults can go for a $5 fee, $6 for non-city residents.

There are bocce , raquetball, and handball courts for adult use.

Youth open gym for 6th-to 12th-grades (no fee): Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Adult open gym 18+: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 to 12:00 p.m.