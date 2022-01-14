Santa Maria Joint Union High School District hires consulting firm for new logo, branding

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District may have a new logo and branding by the start of the next school year.

The board on Wednesday unanimously approved an agreement with Zeste Consulting out of Los Angeles, who they say has a proven record with recognizable companies and school districts.

Board members say they felt the logo, which is currently one of Christopher Columbus’ ships, needs to better reflect what the district reflects today and in the future, adding the need to brand and market the district “as a viable partner in our community and as an important element in the economic and cultural development in our community.”

The agreement should not exceed $75,000 and will come out of the general fund.

Students and stakeholders will also be involved in the process.

