Santa Maria launches residential food waste recycling program

Santa Maria is making an effort to cut back on how much food waste ends up at the City’s landfill.

The City of Santa Maria has launched a residential food waste recycling pilot project, in order to meet the requirements of a new California law .

Senate Bill 1383 established a requirement of reducing the amount of organic waste that ends up at the landfill by 75 percent by the year 2025.

Participants in the pilot project can place food scraps, yard trimmings and paper products into the new green bins, which are collected every other week.

Food waste will be recycled into fertilizer for local gardens and farms.

Keeping food out of landfills is one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

About 1000 households in Santa Maria are taking part in the pilot program before it is rolled out citywide next year.

