The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a workshop this week, focused on online job searching for high-school aged teens.

The workshop will be this Friday from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the library’s Altrusa Theater.

Staff will be demonstrating how to find employment opportunities online by using job boards and company portals and how to submit job applications online.

Potential participants can register at library’s website. Registration is required for the presentation.