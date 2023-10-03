Santa Maria Library hosts earthquake prep workshop

About 20 community members joined an in-person training on how to properly install earthquake-fasteners in your home, workplace, and other locations.

The Earthquake Country Alliance Central Coast hosted this free Secure Your Space workshop at the Santa Maria Library.

The training provided a hands-on overview of basic concepts and skills for how to mitigate damage or injuries by securing your space.

"We want the public to walk away feeling a little more comfortable in assessing their space and having the tools and the resources required to make it more secure," explained Stacy Silva, Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management Manager.

Each attendee received a "starter kit" of fastening items, including a tall furniture strap kit, a TV and electronics strap kit, and two "seismo latch" cabinet latches.

To learn more about preparing for an earthquake, visit the Earthquake Country Alliance website.