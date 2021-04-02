Santa Maria Library opens for limited services

The Santa Maria Public Library is opening for limited "Grab and Go" service beginning Thursday, April 1.

Only 50 people are allowed in the library at a time, face coverings are required, and visits are limited to 20 minutes per day.

Use of computers and printing will also be available for 20-minute sessions.

The library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and other high-risk populations.

The library has been closed for the past year because of the pandemic.

For more information about available services, www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call (805) 925-0994.