Santa Maria Library opens for limited services

Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 01, 2021
The Santa Maria Public Library is opening for limited "Grab and Go" service beginning Thursday, April 1.

Only 50 people are allowed in the library at a time, face coverings are required, and visits are limited to 20 minutes per day.

Use of computers and printing will also be available for 20-minute sessions.

The library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and other high-risk populations.

The library has been closed for the past year because of the pandemic.

For more information about available services, www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call (805) 925-0994.

