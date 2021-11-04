Santa Maria library participating in book donation drive for troops, veterans and military families

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will be participating in Operation Paperback, a non-profit organization that collects used books for overseas troops, veterans, and military families.

The donation drive coincides with National Veterans and Military Families Month.

A drop-off box will be next to the library’s Veterans Connect desk on the second floor. People are asked to donate gently used books.

The most requested genre of books are action-adventure, fantasy, horror, mystery, and science-fiction.

The library will be collecting donations throughout November.