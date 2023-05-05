Sheriff: Santa Maria man arrested, facing several drug charges

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after reports of him selling drugs.

Detectives served a search warrant on the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria after they were informed someone living in the home was suspected of selling narcotics in San Luis Obispo County.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as 26-year-old Michael Santiago of Santa Maria.

Deputies say during their search of the home and a vehicle, they discovered heroin, a 9mm handgun and a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo.

Deputies say In all more than 166 grams of heroin was discovered, estimating a street value if sold by the gram at approximately $10,000 to $13,000.

Santiago is facing charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.