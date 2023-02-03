Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.

On Aug. 14, 2022, Felix Ivan Antonio Antonio, 19, was found shot to death in his car in the 200 block of W. Newlove Dr.

The suspect, Samuel Reyes Espinoza, 23, also faces a gang enhancement, although police say it does not appear the victim had any gang affiliations.

Espinoza is being held at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $4 million.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with further information about this incident to contact Santa Maria Police Det. Robbins at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1361.

