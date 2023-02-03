Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide

Samuel Reyes Espinoza background 2021.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department
Samuel Reyes Espinoza
Samuel Reyes Espinoza background 2021.jpg
Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 21:40:20-05

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.

On Aug. 14, 2022, Felix Ivan Antonio Antonio, 19, was found shot to death in his car in the 200 block of W. Newlove Dr.

The suspect, Samuel Reyes Espinoza, 23, also faces a gang enhancement, although police say it does not appear the victim had any gang affiliations.

Espinoza is being held at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $4 million.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with further information about this incident to contact Santa Maria Police Det. Robbins at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1361.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg