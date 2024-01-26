Santa Maria man arrested for alleged illicit cannabis sale

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of illicit cannabis sale, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's official said.

Officials said detectives served a warrant at a residence in the 800 block of South Smith Street around 8:34 a.m.

Detectives found roughly 90 pounds of cannabis flower, a ghost gun and over $300,000 in U.S. currency, according to the press release.

24-year-old Apolinar Ordaz Soriano was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, including sales and transportation of cannabis without a license, conspiracy and possession of cannabis for sale.

Ordaz Soriano is held at the Northern Branch Jail with $20,000 bail.