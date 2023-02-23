Watch Now
Santa Maria man arrested for allegedly buying stolen catalytic converters

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area
Samuel Lopez Lua Sr was arrested for allegedly buying stolen catalytic converters, CHP officials said Thursday.
A Santa Maria man was arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen catalytic converters, CHP officials said Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force served a search warrant at multiple locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Tuesday, according to the CHP.

Officers arrested 62-year-old Samuel Lopez Lua Sr. during the service of the Santa Barbara County locations.

CHP officials said officers found suspected stolen catalytic converters at both Lopez Lua's residence and at his place of business, Sammy's Auto Dismantling.

Officers also found a suspected Uhaul trailer at Lopez Lua's auto shop.

