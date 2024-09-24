Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts against children at local store

A Santa Maria man was arrested last week on suspicion of grabbing several young girls at a local retail store, and investigators believe there could be other victims.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Orcutt Dollar Tree on Wednesday, August 21, for a report that a man had grabbed a six-year-old girl's behind.

On Friday, September 13, deputies received two additional reports that a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl were also grabbed at the same Dollar Tree store.

Sheriff's officials say detectives were able to identify the suspect as Angel Gabriel LopezRojas, 20, of Santa Maria. He was arrested on Thursday, September 19, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on charges that include lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and child annoying. He is being held without bail.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Angel Gabriel LopezRojas

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information about other potential crimes involving LopezRojas to contact Detective Brownlee at (805) 681-4150. To provide an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit the sheriff's website.