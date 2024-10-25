Santa Maria man arrested for possession of child pornography

The Santa Maria Police Department reports that a Santa Maria man was arrested on Oct. 15 for possession of child pornography, also known as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Authorities say the SMPD Detective Bureau's Special Victims Unit received a criminal cyber tip involving a Santa Maria resident suspected of purchasing CSAM through an online platform.

Following an investigation, officials say detectives identified the suspect as 38-year-old Santa Maria resident Victorino Hernandez-Ramirez.

On Oct. 15, SMPD Detectives reportedly executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Cameron Avenue in Santa Maria. Authorities say Hernandez-Ramirez was taken into custody in connection with the case as a result.

The 38-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges including possession of CSAM, selling and distributing CSAM, and sending harmful or obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor, according to SMPD. Officials say his bail is set at $100,000.

SMPD reports that the case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

In a press release, authorities encourage parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to closely monitor the online and social media activities of minors. Officials say community members seeking more information about the issue can contact SMPD detectives at (805) 928-3781.