Santa Maria man arrested for shooting that injured teen

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a teenage girl.

The shooting happened early on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 1 in the 800 block of Stanford Drive.

Investigators say a group of young adults and juveniles were hanging out in a nearby park when another group arrived and a fight started. When the second group got into a vehicle and started to leave the area, police say the driver tried to run over the people in the first group, then fired shots into the group.

Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was reportedly treated for her injuries and released.

During their investigation, police identified the driver as Leonel Narciso Sanchez, 23, of Santa Maria and on Feb. 7, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Santa Maria Police Department Leonel Narciso Sanchez

Sanchez was arrested on Tuesday, April 9 during a traffic stop and investigators also served a search warrant at his home in the 1700 block of S. Biscayne St., where police say they found evidence believed to be connected to the shooting.

Sanchez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon charges and is reportedly being held on $250,000 bail.