Santa Maria man arrested for vandalism, attempting to assault police

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday morning on vandalism charges and for attempting to assault police officers, the Santa Maria Police Department said in a press release.

Samuel Santiago-Francisco, 21, was met by officers in the 300 block of W. Tunnell Street in Santa Maria around 8:30 a.m. after officers received a call about a man acting erratically, vandalizing residences and attempting to burglarize vehicles, police said in the release.

Francisco had a “long piece of rebar” that he was using to damage property, according to the release.

After ignoring initial commands by officers to drop the rebar, Francisco began approaching officers and raised the rebar over his head, police said. Officers, who by then had determined Francisco was under the influence of a controlled substance, subdued the suspect by using less-than-lethal impact devices, police said.

He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Francisco faces charges of vandalism, under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, the release said.