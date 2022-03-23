Santa Maria man arrested in connection with shooting investigation

Santa Maria police have arrested a man who they say was involved in a gang-related shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the area of Fesler St. and N. Benwiley Ave.

Police say a man reported that he and his pregnant wife were driving through the area when his wife was hit by gunfire. The man reportedly drove his wife to the hospital, and police say the woman and her unborn baby are expected to recover.

Investigators determined that there had been an exchange of gunfire between rival gangs and the couple, who have no known gang affiliation, were caught in the crossfire.

Police say an officer who was in the area at the time saw a man running from the scene and followed him until he went inside a nearby home. Police say the officer did not hear any shots and at the time, did not believe he had cause to detain the man.

Later, detectives reportedly identified Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez, 18, of Santa Maria as a suspect in the shooting.

Santa Maria Police Department Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez

He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, March 22, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on weapons-related charges.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Sgt. Andy Magallon at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2164.