Santa Maria man arrested on embezzlement-related charges

Santa Maria Police responded to reports of a theft on June 19.

Officers responded to a business on the 700 block of Artic Ave.

Further investigation revealed that an employee, 39-year-old Matthew Shoemake, had embezzled a large number of computers and computer components from the business.

Police say the total value of the embezzled items was estimated at approximately $20,000.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a storage locker belonging to Shoemake on the 1900 block of Preisker Lane.

On Wednesday, July 5 Shoemake was contacted by police at his storage unit and taken into custody without incident.

Detectives say a search of Shoemake's rented storage space resulted in the finding of stolen computers and computer components.

Shoemake was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony embezzlement and theft charges.

Several computers, laptops and other components are still outstanding. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Servin at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 1367 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 2277.