Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of multiple burglaries

Santa Maria police arrested a man this week who investigators say broke into the same business complex twice.

On the morning of Monday, June 26, police responded to a call for a commercial burglary in the 800 block of S. Broadway. Police say the burglary happened sometime overnight and that several items had been taken from the business, including a white iPhone.

That same night, at about 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the same address for a report of a burglary at another business in the complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, police reportedly spotted the suspect, identified as Arturo Quevedo, walking out of a second story door.

Quevedo was detained and police say officers found him to be in possession of property that was taken from the business as well as the white iPhone that was taken the night before.

Quevedo was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

