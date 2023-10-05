Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of murder for February shooting

Police arrested a Santa Maria man on Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting last February.

Robert Valencia, 40, was killed in the shooting on Feb. 4, 2023. Another man was injured but survived. It happened in the 400 block of North Railroad Ave.

Police say investigators eventually identified Kevin Medrano, 27, as the suspect.

At about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Santa Maria Police Department detectives served search and arrest warrants at Medrano's home in the 100 block of W. Camino Colegio. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of murder. His bail was reportedly set at $2 million.

Santa Maria Police Department Kevin Medrano

Police are asking anyone with further information related to this investigation to contact Det. Brian Santiago at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362.

