Santa Maria man behind bars for attempted murder, bail set at $1 million

A Santa Maria man is behind bars after reportedly stabbing another man in Pismo Beach.

According to authorities, Pismo Beach Police responded to the 400 block of Price Street around 2:04 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers administered medical attention to the victim before paramedics arrived. The victim, identified as 50-year old man from the Five Cities area, was then taken to a local hospital.

After a bulletin was sent out to surroundng law enforcement in search of the suspect, the suspect and his vehicle were found in the area of S. Elm Street and The Pike in Oceano.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Travis Daniel Woodward from Santa Maria, was arrested without incident.

After being interviewed, law enforcement say Woodward admitted to stabbing the victim.

He is currently booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the charge of attempted murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Law enforcement requests anyone with more information contact Detective Laughlin with the Pismo Beach Police Department Investigations Bureau.

