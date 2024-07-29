Santa Maria man charged with murder after alleged homicide, car theft

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) is investigating a homicide following the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted on Sunday.

At around 7:30 p.m., SMPD officers found an adult man with life-threatening injuries at a self-storage complex on N. Preisker Lane, according to police.

Officers identified the aggressor as Santa Maria resident Carlos Israel Loyola, 30, and say they were able to locate him within less than half an hour of responding to the initial call.

Santa Maria Police Department Carlos Israel Loyola (30)

The SMPD says they found Loyola driving the victim’s car in an unincorporated part of San Luis Obispo County near the Highway 101 and Highway 166 interchange.

Loyola reportedly tried to evade officers but collided with an SMPD car.

No one was injured during the crash, and Loyola was subsequently taken into custody, according to the SMPD.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Loyola was booked into the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on a charge of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

The SMPD asks that any individuals with information regarding the incident call Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1329, or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.