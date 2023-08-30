Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria man convicted of child sex crimes

Appeals court upholds California climate change measure
KSBY stock image
Appeals court upholds California climate change measure
Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 14:59:40-04

A 56-year-old Santa Maria man is facing a sentence of more than 20 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of sex crimes against a child.

Teodoro Antonio Coracero was convicted of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, one count of lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 14 with force or fear, and two counts of exhibiting harmful material to a minor.

The victim in the case testified during the trial, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"These challenging steps she took were crucial in paving the way for the outcome we've achieved," District Attorney John T. Savrnoch said in a press release. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jane Doe for her immense bravery. Her strength in sharing her story is an inspiration to us all."

Coracero is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg