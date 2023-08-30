Santa Maria man convicted of child sex crimes

A 56-year-old Santa Maria man is facing a sentence of more than 20 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of sex crimes against a child.

Teodoro Antonio Coracero was convicted of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, one count of lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 14 with force or fear, and two counts of exhibiting harmful material to a minor.

The victim in the case testified during the trial, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"These challenging steps she took were crucial in paving the way for the outcome we've achieved," District Attorney John T. Savrnoch said in a press release. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jane Doe for her immense bravery. Her strength in sharing her story is an inspiration to us all."

Coracero is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.

