Santa Maria man dies in early-morning crash

A 20-year-old Santa Maria man died in a fiery crash in Santa Maria early Saturday morning, police say.

Santa Maria police say they responded to the scene in the area of Miller Street and Betteravia Road around 1 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was heading southbound on Miller when it hit the curb several times before going off the road where it hit a light pole and tree.

It landed on the west curb of Miller Street just north of Betteravia Road and caught fire, police say.

Rescue attempts by first responders were unsuccessful and the driver died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

Police say they do not believe any other vehicles or people were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPD traffic bureau at (805) 928-3781 x2277.

