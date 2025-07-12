Santa Maria man found with loaded firearm during traffic stop, police say

A Santa Maria man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday evening after being found with a loaded firearm, according to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

At around 7:30 p.m., authorities say officers from the SMPD Gang Suppression Team conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Morrison and Oakley Avenues.

During the investigation, officers reportedly discovered that the 22-year-old driver was in possession of a loaded firearm.

Santa Maria Police Department

SMPD says the man was arrested without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on weapon-related charges.

The agency encourages community members with information related to weapon crimes to contact SMPD at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277, or to provide tips anonymously by calling (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).