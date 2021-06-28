Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria man identified as person killed in Oceano Dunes crash

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
OCEANO DUNES.JPG
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:47:23-04

The passenger killed in a crash over the weekend at the Oceano Dunes has been identified as Alejandro Espinoza Ruiz, 32, of Santa Maria.

State Parks says Ruiz was one of three men involved in the recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) crash that happened Saturday around 12:15 p.m. in an approximately 20-foot dune in the area of Sand Highway 22.

One of the men was taken to the hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

No information on the cause of the crash has been released.

State Parks says the ROV was privately owned.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today