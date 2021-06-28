Santa Maria man identified as person killed in Oceano Dunes crash

The passenger killed in a crash over the weekend at the Oceano Dunes has been identified as Alejandro Espinoza Ruiz, 32, of Santa Maria.

State Parks says Ruiz was one of three men involved in the recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) crash that happened Saturday around 12:15 p.m. in an approximately 20-foot dune in the area of Sand Highway 22.

One of the men was taken to the hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

No information on the cause of the crash has been released.

State Parks says the ROV was privately owned.