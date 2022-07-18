Watch Now
Santa Maria man killed in ATV crash in Nipomo

Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 18:07:00-04

A Santa Maria man was killed Friday evening after he went off the road while driving an ATV.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along Hutton Rd. in Nipomo, south of Cuyama Ln.

Officials say a man was driving a 2010 Polaris Quad when he veered off the road into the dirt shoulder and struck a parked trailer. The impact threw him from the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol identified the man as Abraham Espindola, 42, of Santa Maria.

Espindola was taken to Marian Medical Center, but did not survive.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time. They don't know what caused him to go off the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

