Santa Maria man killed in weekend crash outside Los Alamos

Authorities have identified the person killed in a weekend crash on Highway 101 between Orcutt and Los Alamos as Angel David Morales of Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, authorities received initial reports at approximately 6:25 a.m. Sunday of a car crash off Highway 101 southbound at the Solomon Grade with the driver believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Morales, 22, was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash but say they believe that the car was going at a high rate of speed and that the crash possibly occurred overnight.

