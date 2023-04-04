Santa Maria man killed, Lompoc woman injured in wrong-way crash near Orcutt

A 22-year-old Santa Maria man was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol is releasing few details about the crash, but states the man was driving a Honda Accord northbound in the southbound lane around 6:48 p.m. when he slammed head-on into a Toyota RAV4 south of Rice Ranch Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 27-year-old woman from Lompoc, was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries. An update on her condition has not been provided and the names of either driver have not been released.

CHP says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The southbound lanes were closed for a while following the crash with traffic being directed off the highway at Clark Avenue.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

