Santa Maria man sentenced to 25 years for rape of a minor by force

A Santa Maria man has been sentenced to serve 25 years to life in state prison after being convicted of using force or violence to rape a 16-year-old victim who became pregnant as a result of the crime.

County of San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow identifies the felon as 44-year-old Santa Maria resident Juan Sanchezflores, who is now required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Officials say the lengthy sentence is the result of Sanchezflores’ guilty plea to rape by force or violence and his admission that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

The great bodily injury enhancement to the sentence is based on the young survivor becoming pregnant because of the crime, according to officials.

The District Attorney reports that the assault occurred in May of 2019 on a rural property near Lopez Lake when the victim was 16 years old.

“Predators are not welcome here. Any person who commits a violent crime such as this will be vigorously prosecuted by this office,” said District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release. “I hope that this case serves to encourage all other survivors to report knowing that they will be heard and advocated for in San Luis Obispo County.”

The case reportedly involved San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives, the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation, a Deputy District Attorney from the Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit, and a Victim Advocate.

Officials say community members can contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805) 781-5819 with any questions about the case.