Santa Maria man wounded in shooting arrested on firearm charges

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last week, and on Monday, officers arrested a man who was wounded in that shooting.

Police say officers were called to the 300 block of E. Monroe St. at about 1 a.m. on May 1 for a report of a fight.

They reportedly found Jose Arturo Meza, 53, suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Investigators say Meza was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine. They add that the vehicle he had been driving around the time of the shooting was stolen from the San Diego area.

Meza was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reportedly released on May 8.

Police say detectives took Meza into custody following his release and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of possessing drugs while armed with a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a parole violation.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.