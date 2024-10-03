Santa Maria man's custody-related death on Sept. 17 deemed 'accidental'

Sheriff’s detectives are sharing additional information about the custody-related death of a Santa Maria man that occurred on Sept. 17.

Officials identify the man as 40-year-old Antonio Alvarado Orozco from Santa Maria. He was originally booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on a felony warrant for violating the terms of his probation and assault.

Orozoco reportedly underwent a medical screening upon his arrival at the facility, but staff concluded that he had no concerning health-related issues.

Shortly after he was processed for intake, a custody deputy reported that the man lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

Officials say Orozoco was immediately treated by staff at the jail, where he temporarily regained consciousness. He was then transported to Marian Hospital in Santa Maria where he underwent emergency surgery within hours of being admitted.

After the operation, the man reportedly regained consciousness and had begun rehabilitation before his condition declined.

Authorities say Orozoco was court-ordered to be released from Sheriff's custody on Sept. 13. He later died at Marian Hospital on the morning of Sept. 17.

The Coroner’s Bureau determined the cause of Orozco’s death to be complications of blunt force trauma to the head due to a fall from standing height as a result of a seizure. They say the manner of death is accidental.

In addition to an autopsy, officials report the investigation included interviews of witnesses, a review of Orozco’s available medical history, and a review of surveillance video from the Northern Branch Jail.