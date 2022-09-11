Santa Maria Model A Ford Club raised funds for community college students

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club celebrated 20 years of raising money for Allan Hancock College students at its annual All Ford Car Show.

The car show took place on Saturday at Orcutt Union Plaza in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club raises money for Hancock's auto body and auto technology programs, raising over $70,000 for scholarships over the last 20 years.

In addition to a car show, the event also featured a swap meet, raffle prizes and music.

Many people came with their own vehicles to show off.

"It's really a unique thing, and I love to see these guys do this all the time,” said Frank Freda, who was one of the participants at the car show.

Some vehicles were from the 1940s and before.

Car owners were excited to share their knowledge about cars and the history behind them.