Santa Maria murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

KSBY
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 01, 2021
Santa Maria police say the suspect in a deadly shooting in May was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Alfredo Alaniz Jr. was wanted in connection with the murder of Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez of Guadalupe.

Alfredo Alaniz, Jr.

Early in the morning on May 16, 2021, police responded to a shooting in the area of Lincoln and Mill streets. Gonzalez was found dead in the street.

Investigators said the 19-year-old had apparently been involved in an argument with a group of people before he was shot.

Alaniz was reportedly booked into a Nevada jail on a murder charge pending extradition back to California.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277 or the tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2766).

