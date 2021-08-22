Santa Maria offering vaccines at downtown events

The city of Santa Maria is offering vaccines at their downtown events this weekend.

It started on Friday with their downtown Friday series where they gave out vaccines.

The partnership between the city and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is also offering rides for eligible Paratranist riders to get their vaccine at city sites.

"People have been testing positive again out here so that's why we're out here trying to spread the word about the vaccine and hopefully educating more people to get it," said Ashley Guevara, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Mobile Vaccination Clinic Supervisor.

The next event where the vaccine will be available is the Concert in the Park on Sunday, August 22.