Santa Maria offers complimentary leak detection tablets for "Fix a Leak Week"

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s "Fix a Leak Week" kicked off Monday.

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is one of the local water purveyors promoting the event.

City water customers may receive complimentary leak detection tablets used to help detect worn toilet flappers throughout the week, city officials said.

They may pick them up at the Utilities Department at 2065 East Main Street or the Finance Department/Utility Billing Counter at 206 East Cook Street during regular business hours.

The annual event encourages water conservation by checking for leaks, officials said.

Common types of leaks found in the home are worn flappers, dripping faucets, and leaking showerheads. Common leaks outside the home include loose fitting connections on spigots and broken sprinklers or nozzles.

City officials are encouraging residents to take a few minutes to:

Look at all pipes inside the home. Check underneath the kitchen sink, bathroom, and laundry room, and look at outside hose bibs. If there is a noticeable leak or a wet spot around the area, there may be a leak in the pipes.

Listen for dripping faucets and running toilets due to worn flappers.



Feel for wetness drips and leaks inside and outside the home.

Click here for more information about water conservation.