Santa Maria Open Streets ¡Calles Vivas! celebrates community, culture, and businesses

Community members flocked to the second annual Santa Maria Open Streets ¡Calles Vivas! event on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say the yearly event celebrates community, art, and local businesses on Main Street.

Attendees enjoyed free activities for the whole family, including cultural dances, martial arts, yoga, a climbing wall, and sports.

The event also hosted the Community Annual Health Fair, which offered free medical screenings, wellness community resources, and a mini farmers market.

"It's great to promote community, promote families coming together, having fun. Just getting people out of the house and not into trouble," Serra Cevallos, an attendee, told KSBY.

Organizers say over 10,000 people were in attendance last year.

More information on how you can join or volunteer next year is on their website.