Santa Maria opens applications for Safe and Sane fireworks permits

The City of Santa Maria has opened up the call for applications to sell Safe and Sane fireworks this summer.

Nonprofit organizations based in Santa Maria and Orcutt are invited to submit an application now through March 24.

To be eligible, the nonprofit must be at least two years old and have at least 15 members.

Organizers say that nonprofits who held fireworks permits in 2021 will be given first consideration, with the remaining permits going to new applicants. If the city runs out of permits, applications submitted earliest will have priority.

The city is only accepting hard applications submitted in person at the Santa Maria Fire Administration, at 314 W. Cook St. #8. Visitors must wear a face mask to enter the office.

Completed applications must be turned in before 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Applications forms are available online, and applicants can call 805-925-0951 ext. 2255 with questions.