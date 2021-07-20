Santa Maria opens new City Hall Annex

Community members in Santa Maria have a new place to pay their bills.

The city's finance department has officially relocated to the former dispatch and training building on East Cook Street.

The new office is set up to follow pandemic rules by keeping billpayers and city staff separated.

Water, sewer and trash bills can be paid at a walk-up window or in the dropbox in the parking lot.

"The public seems to like this a lot because it's very convenient. We're not able to have people coming into city hall to pay their bills so now we can do that again just outside we have a table if they want to write something out but we've been working really smoothly," said Mark van de Kamp, City of Santa Maria Public Information Officer.

City hall will be opening back up for people to attend city council meetings starting this Tuesday.

The relocation project cost less than $330,000.