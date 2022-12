The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not be making its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.

The Parade of Lights is a hometown holiday tradition focused on winter holidays and the spirit of giving.

The parade was set to return for the first time since 2020 after being canceled due to COVID guidelines.

In a message on their website, organizers say the parade will be back in 2023.

This year's event would have been the 26th anniversary of the parade.