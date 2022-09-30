Watch Now
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend

The Downtown Classic Car Show will take place on Oct. 1 from 10a.m. to 3p.m. along the McClelland Street Corridor.
Posted at 4:50 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 19:50:56-04

The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.

All are welcome to view a wide variety of vehicles including street rods, classic cars, exotic vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, and more free of charge.

Food trucks, vendor booths, and activities for children will be available throughout the event.

The event is taking place on October 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the McClelland Street corridor.

