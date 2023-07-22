Santa Maria PD looking for missing teen girl

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who is considered to be at-risk.

Police say Natividad Martinez-Espinoza was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

She is described as approximately 4'6" tall and 100 pounds with black wavy hair and brown eyes. Natividad primarily speaks Spanish and Mixteco.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.